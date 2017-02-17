Donald Trump ’could authorise National Guard troops to round up immigrants’

Donald Trump’s administration is considering a proposal to mobilise as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorised immigrants, according to a draft memo.

Millions of those who would be affected in 11 states live nowhere near the Mexico border, according to the document obtained by the Associated Press.

The 11-page memo calls for the unprecedented militarisation of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

If the proposal is implemented, governors in the affected states would have final approval on whether troops under their control participate.

- AP