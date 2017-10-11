Donald Trump questions if TV network licences could be revoked amid row with NBC

President Donald Trump has renewed his feud with NBC News, and even raised the possibility of challenging broadcasting licences for outlets.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter that with all the "Fake News" coming out of "NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License?".

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

The Federal Communications Commission oversees the renewal of licences for broadcasters.

Mr Trump has been hitting back against a recent NBC News story that US secretary of state Rex Tillerson considered resigning during the summer and that Mr Tillerson had called Mr Trump a "moron."

AP