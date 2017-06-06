Donald Trump push at NATO summit 'completely harmless', says Montenegro PM

Montenegro's prime minister has said he has no hard feelings about US President Donald Trump pushing past him at the Nato summit in Brussels last month.

In a scene that went viral on the internet, Mr Trump appeared to shove Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to get to the front of the group as Nato leaders entered the alliance's new headquarters building in the Belgian capital.

But Mr Markovic, whose tiny Balkan nation joined Nato yesterday, said in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper today that the incident was no big deal.

He concedes that "contact took place, which the media referred to as pushing" but that he "did not perceive it like that".

It was, he says, "a completely harmless event".

Mr Markovic said the US president should have been "next to" Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.