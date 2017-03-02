Donald Trump proclaims 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions amid calls for Russian probe

US President Donald Trump says he has "total" confidence in Jeff Sessions as calls mount for the attorney general to resign or recuse himself over his contact with a Russian envoy.

Mr Trump made the comment in Newport News on Thursday. Asked if Mr Sessions should recuse himself, he said "I don't think so."

Democrats are demanding that Mr Sessions resign after the revelation he had twice talked with Moscow's envoy to the US during the campaign.

Mr Sessions's conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

Some Republicans are joining Democrats in calling on Mr Sessions to step aside from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

AP