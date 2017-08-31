Donald Trump pledges $1m personal donation to Harvey relief efforts

The White House says US President Donald Trump is pledging $1m in personal funds to Hurricane Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing on Thursday.

She said he is calling on reporters to help decide which specific organisation he will give to.

Mr Trump has been criticised in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey's flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

Tammy Dominguez, left, and her husband, Christopher Dominguez, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center where nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter after Tropical Storm Harvey.

