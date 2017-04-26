Donald Trump planning 'the biggest tax cut in US history'
President Donald Trump's tax plan will amount to "the biggest tax cut" and the "largest tax reform" in US history, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.
Mr Mnuchin gave the description during a speech in Washington this morning.
The White House is set to release the broad outlines of President Trump's proposed overhaul later in the day.
President Trump wants cuts for individuals and businesses, even as the government struggles with mounting debt.
The president is trying to make good on promises to bring jobs and prosperity to the middle class.
The top tax rate for individuals would fall by a few percentage points, from 39.6% to the "mid-30s", according to officials.
White House senior staff have already said that the top corporate tax rate would drop from 35% to 15% under President Trump's plan.
