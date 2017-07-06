Donald Trump opens European trip with attack on US news outlets

Donald Trump has opened his second overseas trip as president with an attack on US news organisations for their coverage of his presidency.

Speaking during a joint news conference in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, the US leader said: "We don't want fake news."

He elicited sympathy from Mr Duda, who suggested that he too was covered unfairly.

Standing alongside Mr Trump, the Polish leader said he hoped his country would soon sign a long-term contract for US liquefied gas deliveries that would help it cut dependence on Russian oil and gas, which Moscow has previously used as a tool to exert political pressure.

Poland received its first US delivery last month, a one-time deal that it hopes to make permanent.

Drawing an implicit contrast with Russia, Mr Trump pledged that the US would never use energy to coerce eastern and central European nations. He vowed not to allow other nations to coerce them either.

Later today, Mr Trump plans to deliver a speech from Krasinski Square, the site of a monument commemorating the 1944 Warsaw Uprising against Nazi occupation.

The visit has drawn criticism from Poland's Jewish community, which said it regretted Mr Trump was skipping the traditional presidential visit to a memorial honouring those who fought and died in the uprising.

In his speech, Mr Trump plans to call on Poland and all of America's European allies to stand united against extremism and other "shared enemies" that pose a threat to freedom and sovereignty, according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House.

"We must work together to counter forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine these values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are," Mr Trump plans to say.

He started his day at the Royal Castle, welcomed by Mr Duda with a vigorous handshake in front of a white marble bust of Stanislaw August Poniatowski, the last king of Poland.

After Poland he will move on to Germany for the G20 economic summit, where he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

AP