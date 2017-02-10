Donald Trump may not appeal the block on his travel ban

It is being reported that US President Donald Trump will not appeal to the Supreme Court to have his controversial travel ban reinstated.

The US President has told journalists on Air Force One that he also has "a lot of other options".

It follows a ruling by an appeals court that immigration restrictions on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries should remain suspended.

Mr Trump said he was considering signing a new executive order on immigration.

On his way to Florida aboard Air Force One, the president said he is confident that he will win his court battle.

But he added: "We also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order.

"We need speed for reasons of security. So it could very well be that we do that."

He said a new order would likely change "very little" from the first and said he will likely act on Monday or Tuesday.

AP