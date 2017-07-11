Donald Trump Jr realeases email chain on Russia meeting
11/07/2017 - 16:24:41Back to World Home
Donald Trump Jr has released an email chain that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
In a statement on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump's eldest son said he was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent".
The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Mr Trump Jr was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Mrs Clinton and her dealings with Russia.
More to follow…
Join the conversation - comment here