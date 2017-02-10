Donald Trump: I've no doubt we will win travel ban legal battle

US President Donald Trump says he has "no doubt" that he will prevail in the federal court case over his travel ban.

He has also promises to take additional steps to improve US security.

Mr Trump commented a day after a San Francisco-based US appeals court refused to reinstate his temporary ban on travel to the US by refugees and residents of seven mostly Muslim countries in the name of national security.

Speaking at a White House news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Mr Trump said the administration will continue to work the case through the court process.

He stressed he has "no doubt that we'll win" the case.

The president said the administration will do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.