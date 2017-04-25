Donald Trump insists US will start building Mexican border wall 'soon'

Donald Trump has insisted his promised wall along the American border with Mexico will be built by the end of his first term in office.

But the president refused to say whether he is willing to force a government shutdown at the end of the week by insisting money for the wall is included in a must-pass spending Bill.

He told reporters: "The wall's gonna get built. It's going to have a huge impact on human trafficking."

He said he expects construction to start "soon", and added that he might be willing to wait until September for the funding.

Mr Trump's chief spokesman said the wall remains a top priority for the president.