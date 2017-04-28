Donald Trump: I thought being president would be easier

Donald Trump sounded wistful as he reflected on his first 100 days as president, saying he "loved" his previous life and "had so many things going".

He said his new role is "more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier".

The president also lamented his loss of privacy, describing life in the White House as being in "your own little cocoon".

He made his comments in an interview with Reuters, one of several to mark his first 100 days in office.