Donald Trump hits out at 'ridiculous' 100-day benchmark

The 100-day benchmark often cited to measure a new US administration's achievements is a "ridiculous standard", Donald Trump has said.

The president hits the 100-day mark in office on April 29.

In a tweet on Friday, he said: "No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!"

Since taking office, Mr Trump has managed to get a Supreme Court justice confirmed and is pursuing tougher regulations on immigration.

But his healthcare Bill did not come up for a vote in the House and his travel ban was blocked in the courts.

The 100-day assessment started with President Franklin D Roosevelt, because he got so much done.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump declared that "no administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days".