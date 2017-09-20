Donald Trump hits out at politics-heavy Emmys

Donald Trump has hit out at the Emmys after a stream of stars used the awards ceremony to criticise him.

The US president took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to say he was “saddened” to see the “worst ever” Emmys ratings – a claim that appears to be incorrect.

“Smartest people of them all are the ‘DEPLORABLES.’,” he added, in a reference to his election opponent Hillary Clinton’s much-maligned comment about his support base.

According to ratings figures by market researchers Nielsen, the Emmys broadcast on US network CBS drew 11.38 million viewers.

The figure is slightly more than the 2016 ceremony which did draw the record low of 11.3 million.

During repeated political barbs at the Los Angeles ceremony on Sunday night, Mr Trump was accused of making black people the most oppressed in America and called a “lying, hypocritical bigot”.

Emmy presenters Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda took to the stage alongside Dolly Parton, their co-star in Nine To Five, and Fonda described the conditions their characters faced in the 1980 film.

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda (Chris Pizzello/AP)

To Parton’s apparent surprise, Tomlin added: “And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Alec Baldwin, who won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayals of Mr Trump on Saturday Night Live, also made a jibe at the Celebrity Apprentice-host-cum-president.

“At long last Mr President here is your Emmy,” he said.

Atlanta star Donald Glover also took aim as he collected the lead actor in a comedy series award.

“I want to thank Trump for making black people number one on the most oppressed list – he’s the reason I’m probably up here,” he said.

Mr Trump’s fired press secretary Sean Spicer also made an appearance.

He joked “this will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys – period”, referencing the debacle over numbers attending the president’s inauguration speech.

The ceremony received criticism for his appearance for apparently normalising his actions.