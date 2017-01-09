Donald Trump hits back at 'over-rated' Meryl Streep calling her a 'Hillary flunky who lost big'

Back to Trump presidency World Home

President-elect Donald Trump has hit back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech when accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

Without mentioning President-elect Trump by name, Streep on called out the Republican's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.

She said Mr Trump's actions "kind of broke my heart".

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, President-elect Trump called Streep "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and a "Hillary flunky who lost big".

He also said he was not mocking the reporter, but instead was showing him "grovelling" about changing a story he had written.

Streep's remarks drew a backlash from some conservatives, even from Trump critic Meghan McCain - who tweeted that Streep's speech was "why Trump won".

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World