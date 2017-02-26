Donald Trump has said he will not attend the annual White House Correspondent's Dinner

Donald Trump has tweeted to say he will not be attending the annual White House Correspondent's Dinner this spring.

It is an event that draws celebrities, politicians and journalists - and the move by the president breaks with tradition.

According to NPR the last President not to attend was Ronald Reagan who was recovering from an assassination attempt at the time - but he did phone in to give those gathered some advice - "when somebody tells you to get in a car quick, do it."

Mr Trump has not said why he is giving it a miss, but his relationship with the U.S. media has been turbulent recently.