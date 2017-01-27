Donald Trump has revealed where the money for the Mexico border wall is going to come from

It looks like Donald Trump has figured out how to pay for his proposed Mexico border wall – by slapping a 20% tax on imports from the country.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said the US president has discussed the idea with congressional leaders and wants to include the measure in a comprehensive tax reform package.

Spicer spoke to reporters on Air Force One as Trump flew back from a Republican retreat in Philadelphia.

He said that taxing imports from Mexico would generate 10 billion dollars (£7.9 billion) a year and “easily pay for the wall”.

Spicer said discussions are continuing with politicians to make sure the plan is “done right”.

But he said it “clearly provides funding” for the wall.

This comes after Trump claimed that he and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto agreed jointly to cancel their planned meeting over disagreements about who will pay for Trump’s promised southern border wall.

His statement is slightly different to what Trump was saying on Twitter earlier:

During a Republican House and Senate retreat in Philadelphia, Trump said: “The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week.”

He added: “Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route.

“I have no choice.”

Meanwhile, a debate has kicked off on Twitter as to who is actually paying for the wall:
