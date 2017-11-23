Donald Trump hails his own record as US president in Thanksgiving tweet

US President Donald Trump has used a Thanksgiving Day message to the nation to boast about all he has achieved during his time in the White House.

Mr Trump told followers in an early-morning holiday tweet:

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

He followed this with a reminder of his campaign slogan:

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Mr Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He is scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later on Thursday morning.

AP