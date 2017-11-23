Donald Trump hails his own record as US president in Thanksgiving tweet

US President Donald Trump has used a Thanksgiving Day message to the nation to boast about all he has achieved during his time in the White House.

Mr Trump told followers in an early-morning holiday tweet:

He followed this with a reminder of his campaign slogan:

Mr Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He is scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later on Thursday morning.

