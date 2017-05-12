Donald Trump had no income from Russians 'with some exceptions' , lawyers say

US President Donald Trump's lawyers say a review of his last 10 years of tax returns do not reflect "any income of any type from Russian sources", with some exceptions.

The lawyers did not release copies of Mr Trump's tax returns so The Associated Press was unable to independently verify their conclusions.

The letter says there is no equity investment by Russians in entities controlled by Mr Trump or debt owed by Mr Trump to Russian lenders.

It does reflect income from the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held in Moscow and a property sold to a Russian billionaire in 2008 for 95 million US dollars.

The White House says Mr Trump asked his lawyers for a letter following a request from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who heads one of the congressional committees investigating Russia's interference in last year's election.

