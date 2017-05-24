Donald Trump gives books from Martin Luther King to Pope Francis during meeting

President Donald Trump has arrived at the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

Mr Trump arrived on Wednesday morning at the Apostolic Palace for an audience with the pontiff.

The meeting comes midway through his nine-day international trip.

The president and pope have not always seen eye to eye.

The two men's often opposite worldviews collided head-on early last year, when Francis was sharply critical of Mr Trump's campaign pledge to build an impenetrable wall on the Mexican border and his declaration that the United States should turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Papal audiences usually last for about 20-30 minutes of private talks, followed by introductions of delegations, a photo and exchange of gifts.

The pope gave the president copies of his three main teaching documents as parting gifts, as he typically does for visiting heads of state.

The red leather-bound booklets to some degree define his papacy and priorities.

Some of the main themes contained in them contrast sharply with Mr Trump's policies and campaign promises, particularly concerning approaches to the environment and income inequality.

Mr Trump's gift for Francis was wrapped in a big blue box.

The president said he was delivering "books from Martin Luther King. I think you'll enjoy them. I hope you do".

