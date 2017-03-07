Donald Trump: Freed Guantanamo Bay detainees 'returned to battlefield'

US president Donald Trump has claimed "122 vicious prisoners" released by the Obama administration from Guantanamo Bay "have returned to the battlefield".

Mr Trump did not cite where he obtained the statistic in his latest controversial tweet.

He called the release "another terrible decision".

122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2017

On Monday, US air strikes against an al-Qaida-linked group in Yemen killed a former detainee who was released from the prison in 2009, despite earlier recommendations that he should remain in custody because he was considered a "high threat" to America and its allies.

At its peak, the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba held nearly 680 detainees.

This was down to 242 when Barack Obama took office in 2009, and was subsequently reduced to just a few dozen.

Mr Obama said the prison was a waste of money and a recruiting tool for extremists.