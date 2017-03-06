Donald Trump expected to sign new travel ban order

Donald Trump is preparing to sign a revised executive order temporarily barring the entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries and halting the nation's refugee programme.

A White House official said plans to roll out the order are on track for Monday.

The new order has been in the works since a federal court blocked the president's initial effort, but the administration has repeatedly pushed back the signing.

Officials have said the new order aims to overcome legal challenges to the first. Its goal will still be to keep would-be terrorists out of the US while the government reviews the vetting system for refugees and visa applicants from certain parts of the world.

Mr Trump's original orders temporarily blocked citizens of Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya from coming to the US and put on hold the US refugee programme.

The revised order is expected to remove Iraq from the list of countries after pressure from the Pentagon and State Department, which had urged the White House to reconsider, given Iraq's key role in fighting the Islamic State group.

The order is also expected to make other changes, including no longer singling out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban and making clear that all existing visas will be honoured.

Mr Trump signed his original executive order in late January, sparking confusion and anger as travellers were detained at US airports and barred from boarding flights at foreign airports.

The signing is expected to spark a new round of lawsuits and outrage.

AP