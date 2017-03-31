Donald Trump: Ex-security adviser Mike Flynn right to seek immunity over Russia probe

US president Donald Trump has said his former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, is right to ask for immunity in exchange for talking about Russia.

Mr Trump tweeted this morning: "Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!"

Mr Flynn's attorney said the retired general is in discussions with the US House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from "unfair prosecution" in exchange for answering questions.

Mr Flynn was sacked as Mr Trump's national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled US vice president Mike Pence about a conversation he had shortly after the election with the Russian ambassador.

Mr Flynn's ties to Russia have been scrutinised by the FBI and are under investigation.