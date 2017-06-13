Donald Trump: Ex-attorney general's action on Clinton inquiry 'totally illegal'

US President Donald Trump says actions taken by former attorney general Loretta Lynch during the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server were "totally illegal".

The president tweeted early on Tuesday: "A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes ... gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!"

Fired FBI director James Comey gave evidence last week that Ms Lynch, as President Barack Obama's attorney general, directed him on how to describe the FBI probe into Mrs Clinton's email practices.

Mr Comey said Ms Lynch told him "not to call it an investigation but to call it a matter, which confused me and concerned me".

Mr Comey said the directive, which came amid an open investigation, "gave me a queasy feeling".

