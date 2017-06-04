Donald Trump draws criticism for tweets in the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attack

Donald Trump has been criticised for a series of controversial tweets – in which he pushed for a travel ban and berated the Mayor of London – in the aftermath of London Bridge terror attacks.

Hours after three men killed seven people and injured many more in the capital, Trump took to Twitter to condemn the attack and offer support to London and the UK.

However he followed the tweet of support with another, insisting his proposed travel ban was a necessity for “an extra level of security”.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

It was met with much criticism from followers who accused the president of using the tragic event in London as a means to push his controversial travel ban stopping those from seven Muslim-majority countries entering the US.

Trump using the london attacks to drive a wedge via racial/religious profiling at home is probably the most disgusting thing i'll see today — lastnightinamerica (@americalastnite) June 4, 2017

that trump can look at the tragedy in london & think "see, here's proof that we're better" & blow a raspberry is more than disgusting — childish shanbino 🌼 (@shaann_b) June 4, 2017

Trump later launched an attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan, criticising him for – as Trump claimed – telling Londoners to remain calm as there was “no reason to be alarmed”.

Khan had in fact assured those in London not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets following the attack, in an interview with the BBC.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

He had said: “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today.

“You will see an increased police presence today, including armed officers and uniformed officers. There is no reason to be alarmed by this.”

We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

In response, the president tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’.”

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

He then took the opportunity to defend his own resistance to gun control in the US, tweeting: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

Strict gun control prevented the terrorists in London from getting guns & Trump thinks this is a positive for gun ownership.



I JUST CAN'T. — K (@nock4six) June 4, 2017

Trump thinks London attackers using knives nullifies gun debate... except if UK had US gun laws 70 people would have been killed not 7. — Chandler Jolliffe (@chandlerj2) June 4, 2017

However the London Mayor hit back at Trump, insisting the his words had been “taken out of context”.

A spokesman for Khan later said: “The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the Government to co-ordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets.”