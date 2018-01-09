Donald Trump doesn't think Oprah will run for US presidency, but says he would win against her

Donald Trump says he would beat Oprah Winfrey if she runs for the US presidency.

The chat show host has been tipped to make a run for the White House after a passionate speech at the Golden Globes.

The current President seems to like the idea.

He said: "Yeah I'll beat her, Oprah would be a lot of fun. I know her very well, you know I did one of her last shows, this is before politics, her last week and she had Donald Trump and my family.

"So, I like Oprah, I don't think she's going to run."

Here is Oprah's impassioned speech on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, which sparked talk about whether she might run for president.

- Digital Desk