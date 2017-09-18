Donald Trump criticised for 'juvenile' golf tweet aimed at Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump has taken another swipe at political foe Hillary Clinton with a retweet which shows him hitting a golf shot which in the next frame shows a mock-up of the ball apparently hitting his former rival for the White House.

Mr Trump retweeted the brief video on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

It appears to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that shows the then-secretary of state falling after climbing the airplane stairs.

The re-edited video appears to have superimposed images of a golf ball that is shown hitting Mrs Clinton.

The tweet says: "Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary."

A Clinton spokesman declined to comment.

The White House issued no immediate comment, and Mr Trump's aides have said in the past that his tweets "speak for themselves".

Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff called the retweet "juvenile".

Back in July, Mr Trump vented his rage against the media by posting someone else's doctored anti-CNN video that showed Mr Trump pummelling a man in a business suit, the man's face obscured by the CNN logo, outside a wrestling ring.

Mr Trump has stepped up his criticism of Mrs Clinton since the Democratic presidential nominee re-emerged in the spotlight to promote her new book about the 2016 campaign.

She is unsparing in her assessment of Mr Trump, calling him "a clear and present danger to the country and the world".

"It is distressing though to have a president that, frankly, will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that," Mr Schiff said on ABC's This Week On Sunday.

"It doesn't help, I think, in terms of his stature. It doesn't help in terms of the stature of our whole country."

In a pair of tweets last week, Mr Trump took direct aim at Mrs Clinton.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!" Mr Trump wrote.

Referring to Mrs Clinton's past description of some Trump supporters, he later tweeted: "The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

