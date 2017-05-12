Donald Trump contradicts previous explanations for James Comey sacking

President Donald Trump has contradicted previous White House explanations for the firing of James Comey as FBI director.

Mr Trump said in an interview with NBC News that he had planned to fire Mr Comey all along, regardless of the recommendations of top Justice Department officials.

Initially the White House cited a Justice Department memo criticising Mr Comey's handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails as the impetus for Mr Trump's decision.

On Capitol Hill, acting FBI director Andrew McCabe strongly disputed the White House's assertion that Mr Comey had been fired in part because he had lost the confidence of the FBI's rank-and-file.

In the NBC interview, Mr Trump derided Mr Comey as a "showboat" and "grandstander" and said he had left the FBI in "virtual turmoil".

Here are the highlights from President Trump's NBC interview, in less than 2 minutes https://t.co/xvuXaJkgIi pic.twitter.com/j0sA3UH1Ly — CNN International (@cnni) May 12, 2017

