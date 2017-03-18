Donald Trump claims Germany owes 'vast sums' to Nato

Donald Trump has claimed Germany owes "vast sums of money" to Nato and the US "must be paid more" for providing defence.

In a tweet from his Florida resort, where he is spending the weekend, the US president wrote that he had a "great" meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week, despite reports to the contrary.

But he reiterated his stance that Germany needs to meet its end of the bargain if it is to continue benefiting from the military alliance.

Mr Trump wrote: "Despite what you have heard from the FAKE NEWS, I had a GREAT meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel."

