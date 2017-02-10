Donald Trump calls court decision on travel ban 'disgraceful'

President Donald Trump has hit out at the ruling by the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals against reinstating his refugee and immigration order, calling it "a disgraceful decision".

Mr Trump has pointed to a federal law that details when immigration restrictions by the president are permissible.

In a tweet, Mr Trump quoted an article by Benjamin Wittes, editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog.

It reads: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute."

The president tweeted: "A disgraceful decision!"

Mr Trump said on Thursday that he did not believe the unanimous decision undercut his presidency, and tweeted "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!" in response.
