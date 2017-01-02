Donald Trump briefly followed Emergency Kittens on Twitter and people are just so confused

Usually, President-elect Donald Trump seems to be quite selective in who he follows on Twitter.

He’s only following 42 people but the latest account he decided to give attention to maybe, just maybe, gives us all something we can have in common with him. Well, for a few hours anyway.

Because you’re familiar with the Emergency Kittens Twitter account, right?

Yep, it’s a feed full of cute cats, obvs. And that’s who Trump followed – before unfollowing quickly after.

Now, we don’t know if Trump had a bit of a moment and it was an accidental follow. Or perhaps the craziness of 2016 all got too much and he simply needed some respite in the form of kittens. We’ve all been there.

Whatever the reason for the follow, the confused reaction on Twitter is v.enjoyable.

And the Emergency Kittens Twitter account didn’t let their new follower go unnoticed either – they direct messaged him a joke.

