Donald Trump blames FBI for failing to stop media leaks

US President Donald Trump has blamed the FBI for failing to stop leaks to the media.

He said the information being reported is classified and could have a "devastating effect" on the country.

Mr Trump made the remarks in a tweet early on Friday.

His tweet followed reports that White House chief of staff Reince Priebus had asked a top FBI official to dispute media reports that Mr Trump's campaign advisers were frequently in touch with Russian intelligence agents during the election.

Mr Trump tweeted: "The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security 'leakers' that have permeated our government for a long time. They can't even find the leakers within the FBI itself."

He added: "Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW."

find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

PA