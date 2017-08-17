Donald Trump bemoans 'history and culture being ripped apart' in new statement

US president Donald Trump has waded back into the racially charged monument debate on Twitter, bemoaning "history and culture being ripped apart".

Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

...the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Earlier today, Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon was asked about the white supremacist movement, whose march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence.

He dismissed them as "losers", ''a fringe element" and "a collection of clowns".