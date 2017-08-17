Donald Trump bemoans 'history and culture being ripped apart' in new statement

Back to Charlottesville rally World Home

US president Donald Trump has waded back into the racially charged monument debate on Twitter, bemoaning "history and culture being ripped apart".

Earlier today, Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon was asked about the white supremacist movement, whose march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence.

He dismissed them as "losers", ''a fringe element" and "a collection of clowns".
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, Charlottesville

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World