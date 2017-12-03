Donald Trump attacks the FBI in series of tweets

US President Donald Trump has attacked his own FBI in a series of tweets and said the law enforcement agency's reputation was "in Tatters - worst in History!"

He added that "we will bring it back to greatness".

The president was responding to reports that a veteran FBI counter-intelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating Russian election meddling because of anti-Trump text messages.

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Mr Trump wrote that after years under fired FBI director James Comey, "with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more)", the agency's reputation "is in Tatters - worst in History!"

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters - worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The president also retweeted a tweet suggesting FBI director Chris Wray "needs to clean house".

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The president said earlier today that he had never asked Mr Comey to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Mr Comey testified before Congress in June that the president asked him if could see to "letting Flynn go".

Mr Comey said that request came a day after Mr Trump forced Mr Flynn to resign his White House post.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Trump said: "I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!"

Mr Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI and agreed to co-operate with Robert Mueller's investigation.

Mr Trump fired Mr Comey as FBI director in May.