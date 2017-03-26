Donald Trump attacks conservative Republicans over healthcare bill failure

President Donald Trump has attacked conservative Republicans after the failure of the bill to replace Obamacare.

On Twitter on Sunday, Mr Trump said: "Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!"

The Freedom Caucus is a hard-right group of House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo former president Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The bill was pulled from the House floor on Friday before a vote could take place in a humiliating political defeat for the president.

Mr Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

Before the bill was pulled, Mr Trump tweeted at the Freedom Caucus, saying funding for Planned Parenthood - which funds reproductive health services, including abortion - would continue if they blocked the legislation.

