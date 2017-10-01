Donald Trump asks NFL players to stand and respect their country

Donald Trump has asked that NFL players stand for their national anthem during today's football game.

He stressed the importance that the players respect their country.

He said on Twitter: "Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!"

The comments were met with comment on Twitter and protest by some players as the national anthem was played at the beginning of today's game.

Others shared the views of President Trump and are dissapointed in the actions of the NFL.
