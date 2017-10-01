Donald Trump asks NFL players to stand and respect their country

Donald Trump has asked that NFL players stand for their national anthem during today's football game.

He stressed the importance that the players respect their country.

He said on Twitter: "Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!"

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

The comments were met with comment on Twitter and protest by some players as the national anthem was played at the beginning of today's game.

Dear @NFL players,



Please #TakeAKnee today.



We support your FIRST Amendment right to protest.



Sincerely,

America — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 1, 2017

.@GovMikeHuckabee: "Viewership numbers of the NFL are plummeting. People are burning their jerseys, they're burning their season tickets." pic.twitter.com/131ccSbdw5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2017

Others shared the views of President Trump and are dissapointed in the actions of the NFL.

It’s an NFL blackout today! Showing the league we will not allow our Anthem, Flag, Military, and Founders to be disrespected! Feel the burn — Sunny Skies 🇺🇸 (@KielSunny) October 1, 2017