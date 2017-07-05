Donald Trump arrives in Poland ahead of outdoor speech and energy talks

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Poland ahead of an outdoor address in Warsaw and energy talks with European leaders.

Air Force One landed in Warsaw on Wednesday night to kick off Mr Trump's visit to Poland and Germany, where he will attend an international summit with world leaders.

He is expected to receive a friendly welcome in Poland despite scepticism in Europe following his first visit to the continent.

He will address the Polish people on Thursday in a speech from Krasinski Square and have meetings with the presidents of Poland and Croatia. He is also expected to discuss energy with about a dozen European leaders.

The visit will come before Mr Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit on Friday.

Doland and Melania Trump wave from Air Force One on their arrival to Warsaw, Poland this evening. Picture: AP

- AP