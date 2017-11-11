Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin cross paths again in Vietnam

President Donald Trump has crossed paths - again - with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin chatted today as they strolled to a brief photo op at the Intercontinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Danang, Vietnam.

Chinese President Xi Jinping flanked Mr Trump's other side. Mr Trump stood in the second row for the photo.

Mr Trump and Mr Putin shook hands as leaders of the 21-nation Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation opened their meetings.

That followed a Friday night handshake and small talk at the summit's welcome gala.

The White House says the two will not hold a formal meeting in Vietnam.

AP