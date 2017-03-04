Donald Trump accuses Obama of tapping his phone

Donald Trump has accused Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the US election.

The president tweeted that his predecessor had his "wires tapped in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!"

He also says a good lawyer could "make a great case" out of the allegation.

The president compared the alleged surveillance of his communications to Watergate, the scandal in the early 1970s that brought down Republican president Richard Nixon.

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017