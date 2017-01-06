Dolphins have escaped from the Japanese town where the controversial documentary The Cove was filmed

Those who were outraged by the controversial documentary The Cove might be pleased to hear that a pod of dolphins have escaped from the facility where it was filmed in the Japanese town of Taiji.

Staff from the DolphinBase centre reported that they had discovered that nets dividing the pools from the ocean had been slashed, allowing four dolphins to get out.

In a blog post they wrote that the dolphins had “stayed close to their pen” and that three returned on their own.

The documentary film highlighted Taiji’s annual dolphin hunt which involves hundreds of dolphins being herded into a pen to be either killed for meat or sold to aquariums.

The centre also wrote that staff were “furious” that someone with “no expert knowledge had callously exposed the dolphins to danger”.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

They said: “We are enraged by this heinous act which can easily lead to the dolphins dying. They think that once out of their pen, dolphins will swim far away but that is not true. Dolphins will not stray far and they will not leave their group.”

The dolphin activist group, Ric O’Barry’s Dolphin Project, condemned the actions of those involved, saying that “while we are against keeping dolphins in captivity, we do not condone illegal behaviour”.

The documentary was released in 2009 and rose to similar notoriety of that of Blackfish, a film about a captive killer whale called Tilikum.