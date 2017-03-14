Dog suffers broken legs after being thrown from car on motorway

A dog is being treated for two broken legs after being thrown out of a moving car on a motorway.

The female lurcher-cross was hurled from the back of a van in the UK as it was travelling northbound on the M23 between junctions nine and eight.

Another motorist stopped and took the injured animal to a vet and she is now in the care of an animal charity.

Police have launched an appeal for information about the incident, which took place at around 4pm on Thursday March 2.

Pc Sam Ainsworth said: "This really is a cruel and distressing incident and I'm appealing for anyone who knows who might be responsible to do the right thing and call us with information so we can bring the offender to justice."