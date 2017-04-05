Dog saves wedding guests after tackling suicide bomber

A dog at a Nigerian wedding party grappled with a suicide bomber until her explosives detonated, killing the animal as well.

Buba Ahmed, of Belbelo, a village near the north-eastern city of Maiduguri, said guests are grateful that the dog unwittingly sacrificed itself to save their lives.

He said the teenage bomber was on the outskirts of a gathering where most villagers were attending a wedding ceremony when the dog pounced on her.

Police spokesman Victor Isuku confirmed that the dog had intervened to save the wedding party.

A multinational force has driven Boko Haram Islamic extremists out of most towns and villages in north-eastern Nigeria, but the extremists have resorted to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers.