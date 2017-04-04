Dog killed and man injured by swarm of bees in California

A swarm of thousands of bees killed a dog, injured their beekeeper and prompted a warning to stay indoors in a California neighbourhood, fire officials said.

The attack happened in Ceres when the beekeeper was trying to harvest honey from a beehive. About 4,000 bees attacked him.

Ceres fire chief Rick Scola said the beekeeper was stung many times even though he was wearing protective clothing. He was treated in hospital and released.

The bees then went to another house, where they attacked two dogs. A pit bull did not survive.

Police said the beehive was unsafe to move and that the bees were euthanised to protect the public.

About 45 houses in the neighbourhood were placed on a "shelter-in-place" order for about five hours.

AP