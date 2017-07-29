Dog gets help for two girls struck by lightning in US

Two girls are recovering from a lightning strike after their dog brought help to the site where they injured on a Utah mountain.

Authorities said the girls, aged eight and 16, were crossing a meadow to explore during a family camping trip when the lightning hit on Friday morning.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office said the dog ran back to the campsite and alerted family members, and they followed the dog back to the unconscious girls.

It was reported that a helicopter which happened to be in the area for a biological study flew the girls to a hospital.

The eight-year-old suffered critical injuries and the 16-year-old suffered serious injuries.

They were later flown to hospitals in Salt Lake City, about 200 miles north of Beaver.

Authorities did not name the dog's breed.

AP