Does it fart? The burning science question on Twitter that has led to a database of trumping animals

The world was not ready for a Twitter debate about animals farting.

But a Twitterstorm was brewing – just a few weeks after scientists had a raging discussion about which animal has the #bestspots – and it led to one of the most hilarious debates ever.

It started when Daniella Rabaiotti, a PhD student at the Zoological Society of London, asked David Steen, an ecologist at Auburn University in Alabama, whether snakes fart.

Here’s what Steen replied.

And so the debate began. Biologists, ecologists and zoologists amused themselves online by listing animals that break wind.

Even the non-scientists were enjoying it.

Then Nicholas Caruso, a PhD candidate at Alabama University, decided to start creating a fart database on Google Sheets, because why not?

Marine biologist Jeff Clements, from the University of Prince Edward Island, is seeing a bright future in this area of research.

Even though he claimed he was joking.

Then, excited about the progress the internet was making on #DoesItFart, scientists started a second debate – #DoesItPuke.

Long live science!
