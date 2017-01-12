Does it fart? The burning science question on Twitter that has led to a database of trumping animals

The world was not ready for a Twitter debate about animals farting.

But a Twitterstorm was brewing – just a few weeks after scientists had a raging discussion about which animal has the #bestspots – and it led to one of the most hilarious debates ever.

It started when Daniella Rabaiotti, a PhD student at the Zoological Society of London, asked David Steen, an ecologist at Auburn University in Alabama, whether snakes fart.

@AlongsideWild a family member asked me the other day if snakes fart and i did not know the answer to their question. So do they? 🐍🔊 — Dani Rabaiotti (@DaniRabaiotti) January 8, 2017

Here’s what Steen replied.

And so the debate began. Biologists, ecologists and zoologists amused themselves online by listing animals that break wind.

Don't know if it's been covered yet, but yes, bonobos fart. A lot. And loudly. #DoesItFart — Kirsty Graham (@kirstyegraham) January 12, 2017

@DaniRabaiotti FYI rats fart and sometimes they fart on me pic.twitter.com/l0Om8V81Bb — Julie Blommaert (@Julie_B92) January 9, 2017

Even the non-scientists were enjoying it.

#doesitfart is the best thing to ever happen on science twitter 😂 — Sami (@_RedheadSaid) January 12, 2017

Then Nicholas Caruso, a PhD candidate at Alabama University, decided to start creating a fart database on Google Sheets, because why not?

Editable (let me know if it doesn't work) google sheet, for all your #DoesItFart needs

Feel free to share & update!https://t.co/6doRyMXDS2 https://t.co/eQaobC5r8k — Nick Caruso (@PlethodoNick) January 8, 2017

Marine biologist Jeff Clements, from the University of Prince Edward Island, is seeing a bright future in this area of research.

I see an open access review paper in the near future... #DoesItFart — Dr. Jeff Clements (@biolumiJEFFence) January 10, 2017

Even though he claimed he was joking.

My last tweet was a joke, but you could totally write a paper arguing for more basic research on species' natural history using #DoesItFart — Dr. Jeff Clements (@biolumiJEFFence) January 10, 2017

Then, excited about the progress the internet was making on #DoesItFart, scientists started a second debate – #DoesItPuke.

We could also start #DoesItPuke. DYK horses can't vomit? Esophageal sphincter is too strong for backwards pressure. https://t.co/VoVueemuPd — Aerin Jacob (@Aerin_J) January 9, 2017

Baboons vomit but instead of getting rid they keep it in their cheek pouches and re-eat it. Which is grim. But resourceful #DoesItPuke https://t.co/VNMuswCmvh — Cassandra Raby (@Cassie_Raby) January 9, 2017

3 cats, definitely yes to #DoesItFart. Mostly in the vicinity of a human face. Also #DoesItPuke? Most definitely. 😉 — Captain Herder (@Captain_Herder) January 9, 2017

Ewwww! Birds are gross. Four legs good, two legs bad. Seabirds #DoesItPuke --> YES. https://t.co/pgOvCU5pY1 — Aerin Jacob (@Aerin_J) January 9, 2017

Long live science!