Doctor recommends special execution procedure for inmate with health issues

A doctor working for the US prison system has said it would be reasonable to allow a condemned killer with health problems to partially sit up during his execution next month.

Dr James McWeeney said death row inmate Alva Campbell became agitated when officials tried lowering him to a normal execution position in a test in Ohio.

Dr McWeeney also said a nurse's exam failed to find veins suitable for inserting an IV on either of Campbell's arms.

Campbell is scheduled to die on November 15 for fatally shooting teenager Charles Dials during a 1997 carjacking.

The 69-year-old Campbell has cited his poor health and tough upbringing in an attempt to avoid execution.

The Ohio Parole Board has rejected Campbell's request for mercy.

AP