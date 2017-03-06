'Do not forget them' - Read the heartbreaking letter to Theresa May written by Syrian refugee Bana Alabed

Bana Alabed – the young Syrian girl whose tweets documenting the siege of Aleppo went viral – has written a powerful letter to Theresa May.

The seven-year-old, who was famously sent books by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, wrote to the PM with the help of her mum, urging May to send help to the children of Syria.

Letter to @theresa_may. Dear Theresa May, please read my letter to you. Thank you pic.twitter.com/fb1Cc3xOa2 — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) March 5, 2017

The letter reads:

“Dear Theresa May,

“I am writing this letter with the help of my mother. I am looking help for the suffering of the people of Syria. Can you send them medicine, doctors, water and milk? Have you seen the young children who are weak and dying because of hunger? I have seen them. They live if we give only food but no one cares. I am very sad. promise me you send them food and medicine now please. Do not forget them.

“Love to you, Dear Theresa May.”

Author JK Rowling sent books to Bana (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government faced criticism earlier this year after announcing the Dubs child refugee scheme, which helped unaccompanied refugee children reach the UK, would be scrapped.

The United Nations said yesterday that 66,000 people have been displaced in northern Syria in five months as clashes continue.

Earlier this year, Bana wrote a similar letter to US President Donald Trump.

My letter to @realdonaldtrump: I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend. Thank you pic.twitter.com/rWmgDuBf6P — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 25, 2017

Bana and her family were evacuated from Aleppo to Turkey back in December.

The account, which is run with the help of Bana’s mum Fatemeh, famously caught the attention of Rowling, who sent books to the family when they were still in Syria.