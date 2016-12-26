Divers find fragments of Black Sea crash plane

Divers have recovered fragments of the Russian passenger jet that crashed into the Black Sea, killing all 92 people on board.

In a statement on Monday, Russia's emergency situations ministry said that divers found several fragments of the plane one mile away from the shore and 25 meters (82 feet) under the sea.

It said some of the debris has been recovered, and the divers are going back into the water to search for more.

All 92 people onboard the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died on when the jet crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern city of Sochi en route to Syria.

More than 3,500 rescue workers are involved in the operation to find the remains those on board and plane debris.

As Russia held a day of mourning for the victims, pilot error or a technical fault - not terrorism - was being held as the most likely cause of the crash.

The passengers included dozens of singers in Russia's world-famous military choir, nine Russian journalists and a Russian doctor known for her charity work in war zones.

The search party has not yet found the plane's black boxes, Emergency Situations Minister Vladimir Puchkov told Russian news agencies. Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said earlier that the plane's flight recorders did not have radio beacons, so locating them on the seabed was going to be challenging.