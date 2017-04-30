Disabled man recounts how community police officer saved him from burning building

A disabled man rescued from a burning building in England by two officers has said he would have died if it was not for their actions.

David Chilton was blown off his feet following an explosion in the workshop of his Wolverhampton home while trying to extinguish a small electrical fire.

The 63-year-old, who is registered disabled, suffered burns to his legs and smoke inhalation as the fire took hold around him on April 10.

West Midlands Police constable Darren Barfield and PCSO Stephen Cosford were on patrol when they saw smoke and headed to investigate.

The pair ended up fighting their way through flames and thick smoke to save Mr Chilton, who said he "could have died" if they had not sprung into action.

PCSO Stephen Cosford with David Chilton.

He said: "If it wasn't for the officers I wouldn't be here today... I truly believe that. I'm hugely grateful and I hope they both get an award for what they did."

Mr Chilton, who spent a day in hospital recovering from his ordeal, said the electricity tripped in the workshop and shortly after he noticed white smoke and flames leaping across the ceiling.

"I emptied one fire extinguisher and picked up another when there was a huge explosion," he said.

"I fell over and felt charred wood come crashing down on my legs... the heat was immense and the smoke thick black, choking me.

"I couldn't see a thing, was disorientated and had actually stumbled to the back of the workshop away from the entrance.

"The next thing I knew I felt someone grab my collar and drag me away - it was one of the officers.

"I don't know how long I was in there for but it felt like a lifetime."

Fire crews attended the scene in Griffiths Drive in Ashmore Park at around 5.30pm and successfully tackled the blaze - stopping it spreading to other buildings.

Mr Cosford, who has worked with the force for 12 years, said the rescue was the most dramatic incident of his community policing career.