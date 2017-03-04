Did Obama tap Trump's phone? 'Highly unlikely', says former intelligence official

Back to Trump presidency World Home

President Donald Trump has made a pretty serious accusation against Barack Obama in a tweet claiming that his predecessor had his “wires tapped”.

He also claimed the former president had overseen a “Nixon/Watergate”- style intervention and that he is “bad (or sick)”.

A former senior intelligence official familiar with surveillance law told the Washington Post: “You can't just go around and tap buildings...It's highly unlikely there was a wiretap.

"If that were the case by some chance, that means that a federal judge would have found that there was either probable cause that he had committed a crime or was an agent of a foreign power."

The first in a series of tweets said: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

The US president hasn’t offered any evidence or said what prompted the allegation, and Obama’s office is yet to respond.

It’s thought Trump’s tweets could be in response to Democrats’ outcry following revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions – in his confirmation hearings – did not disclose his contacts with Russia’s American ambassador during the campaign.

Aside from the allegations, people found his choice of the word McCarthyism interesting.

KEYWORDS: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Politics, USA

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World